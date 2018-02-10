Attempt missed. Aiden Malone (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Cowdenbeath v Stirling Albion
-
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2McInally
- 4Trialist
- 5Rumsby
- 3Swann
- 11Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 8Malcolm
- 10Smith
- 7Cox
- 9Malone
Substitutes
- 12Hornby
- 14Fotheringham
- 15Reilly
- 16Luke
- 17Penman
- 18Muirhead
- 19Syme
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 2McGeachie
- 4McNeil
- 5Barr
- 3Hamilton
- 8Jardine
- 14Robertson
- 6Moon
- 11Kavanagh
- 10Smith
- 9MacDonald
Substitutes
- 7McLaughlin
- 12Banner
- 15Smith
- 16Stanger
- 17Fallens
- 18Black
- 19Caddis
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) header from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.
Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay in match Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).
Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.