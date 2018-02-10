Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath0Stirling0

Cowdenbeath v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2McInally
  • 4Trialist
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3Swann
  • 11Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 8Malcolm
  • 10Smith
  • 7Cox
  • 9Malone

Substitutes

  • 12Hornby
  • 14Fotheringham
  • 15Reilly
  • 16Luke
  • 17Penman
  • 18Muirhead
  • 19Syme

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 4McNeil
  • 5Barr
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8Jardine
  • 14Robertson
  • 6Moon
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 10Smith
  • 9MacDonald

Substitutes

  • 7McLaughlin
  • 12Banner
  • 15Smith
  • 16Stanger
  • 17Fallens
  • 18Black
  • 19Caddis
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Aiden Malone (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) header from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Darren Barr (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.

Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay in match Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) because of an injury.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).

Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose25156435241151
2Peterhead23152656272947
3Stenhousemuir23116639271239
4Stirling23114842291337
5Elgin2310493740-334
6Annan Athletic248972922733
7Berwick2374121941-2225
8Clyde225982735-824
9Edinburgh City2354142037-1719
10Cowdenbeath2318141234-2211
View full Scottish League Two table

