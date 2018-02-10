Attempt saved. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Berwick Rangers v Clyde
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 15Cook
- 16Wilson
- 19Todd
- 3Orru
- 14O'Kane
- 4Notman
- 10Willis
- 8Lavery
- 7Thomson
- 17Hamilton
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 6Fairbairn
- 9Murrell
- 18Simpson
- 20Brennan
- 22Herriot
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Lang
- 5Home
- 4McNiff
- 3Cogill
- 10McStay
- 7Cuddihy
- 8Nicoll
- 6Lamont
- 11Millar
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Martin
- 14Lowdon
- 15Osadolor
- 16Grant
- 17Duffie
- 18Boyle
- 21Gourlay
- Referee:
- Stephen Brown
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).
Aaron Millar (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Callum Home (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.