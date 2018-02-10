Scottish League Two
Berwick0Clyde0

Berwick Rangers v Clyde

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 15Cook
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Todd
  • 3Orru
  • 14O'Kane
  • 4Notman
  • 10Willis
  • 8Lavery
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 9Murrell
  • 18Simpson
  • 20Brennan
  • 22Herriot

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Lang
  • 5Home
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Cogill
  • 10McStay
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 8Nicoll
  • 6Lamont
  • 11Millar
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Martin
  • 14Lowdon
  • 15Osadolor
  • 16Grant
  • 17Duffie
  • 18Boyle
  • 21Gourlay
Referee:
Stephen Brown

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home0
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

Attempt saved. Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).

Aaron Millar (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Callum Home (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Attempt saved. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose25156435241151
2Peterhead23152656272947
3Stenhousemuir23116639271239
4Stirling23114842291337
5Elgin2310493740-334
6Annan Athletic248972922733
7Berwick2374121941-2225
8Clyde225982735-824
9Edinburgh City2354142037-1719
10Cowdenbeath2318141234-2211
View full Scottish League Two table

