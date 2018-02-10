Scottish League Two
Montrose0Stenhousemuir0

Montrose v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 2Masson
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 24Milne
  • 10Templeman
  • 16Johnston

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 8Watson
  • 9Fraser
  • 12Hay
  • 17Redman
  • 22McLaren
  • 23Rennie

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 3Dunlop
  • 4Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 10Murray
  • 8Paton
  • 6Ferry
  • 11Cook
  • 9Scott
  • 7McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 12McMenamin
  • 14Ferns
  • 15Paterson
  • 16Marsh
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Longworth
  • 19Gilmour
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Martyn Fotheringham (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt blocked. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Chris Smith.

Attempt saved. Chris Templeman (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).

Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Templeman (Montrose).

Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Martyn Fotheringham (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Martyn Fotheringham (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Martyn Fotheringham (Montrose).

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) header from very close range misses to the left.

Foul by Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).

Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose25156435241151
2Peterhead23152656272947
3Stenhousemuir23116639271239
4Stirling23114842291337
5Elgin2310493740-334
6Annan Athletic248972922733
7Berwick2374121941-2225
8Clyde225982735-824
9Edinburgh City2354142037-1719
10Cowdenbeath2318141234-2211
View full Scottish League Two table

