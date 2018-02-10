Martyn Fotheringham (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Montrose v Stenhousemuir
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 4Allan
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 7Webster
- 2Masson
- 6Fotheringham
- 24Milne
- 10Templeman
- 16Johnston
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 8Watson
- 9Fraser
- 12Hay
- 17Redman
- 22McLaren
- 23Rennie
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 3Dunlop
- 4Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 10Murray
- 8Paton
- 6Ferry
- 11Cook
- 9Scott
- 7McGuigan
Substitutes
- 12McMenamin
- 14Ferns
- 15Paterson
- 16Marsh
- 17McMinn
- 18Longworth
- 19Gilmour
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt blocked. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Attempt saved. Chris Templeman (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Templeman (Montrose).
Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Martyn Fotheringham (Montrose).
Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Martyn Fotheringham (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Martyn Fotheringham (Montrose).
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) header from very close range misses to the left.
Foul by Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.