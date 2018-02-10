Scottish League One
Raith Rovers0Airdrieonians0

Raith Rovers v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Thomson
  • 14Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 11Barr
  • 4Herron
  • 10Vaughan
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9Buchanan
  • 21Furtado

Substitutes

  • 7Spence
  • 8Robertson
  • 12Matthews
  • 16Court
  • 17Smith
  • 18McKay
  • 20Hendry

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2O'Neil
  • 4MacDonald
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Edwards
  • 7Stewart
  • 8Brown
  • 6Cairns
  • 11FryBooked at 18mins
  • 10Carrick
  • 9Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Watt
  • 14McIntosh
  • 15Hastie
  • 16Brown
  • 17Muir
  • 18McGregor
  • 19Russell
Referee:
Craig Charleston

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Herron (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Stewart.

Booking

Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Tom Fry (Airdrieonians).

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).

Attempt saved. Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).

Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).

Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Attempt saved. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers25166349202954
2Ayr24153664323248
3Arbroath22114742301237
4Alloa2310673427736
5Stranraer2410593941-235
6East Fife2594123642-631
7Airdrieonians247983139-830
8Albion2364134556-1122
9Forfar2564152551-2622
10Queen's Park2547142653-2719
