Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Raith Rovers v Airdrieonians
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Lennox
- 2Thomson
- 14Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 11Barr
- 4Herron
- 10Vaughan
- 19Zanatta
- 9Buchanan
- 21Furtado
Substitutes
- 7Spence
- 8Robertson
- 12Matthews
- 16Court
- 17Smith
- 18McKay
- 20Hendry
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2O'Neil
- 4MacDonald
- 5Brownlie
- 3Edwards
- 7Stewart
- 8Brown
- 6Cairns
- 11FryBooked at 18mins
- 10Carrick
- 9Duffy
Substitutes
- 12Watt
- 14McIntosh
- 15Hastie
- 16Brown
- 17Muir
- 18McGregor
- 19Russell
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Herron (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Stewart.
Booking
Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Fry (Airdrieonians).
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).
Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.