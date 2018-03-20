Match ends, Albion Rovers 2, Ayr United 3.
Albion Rovers v Ayr United
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Potts
- 2ReidBooked at 35minsSubstituted forHopkinsat 74'minutes
- 4Marr
- 5Perry
- 3Baur
- 6McLeishSubstituted forHigginsat 90'minutes
- 7FisherBooked at 63mins
- 8McLaughlin
- 11ScullionSubstituted forVictoriaat 62'minutes
- 10TroutenBooked at 78mins
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12MacDonald
- 14McMullin
- 15Hopkins
- 16Victoria
- 17Trialist
- 18Watters
- 19Higgins
Ayr
- 1Ruddy
- 6Geggan
- 5Rose
- 28Bell
- 3Boyle
- 10ForrestSubstituted forMcGuffieat 67'minutes
- 16AdamsBooked at 65mins
- 27Kerr
- 8Crawford
- 9MooreSubstituted forMoffatat 79'minutes
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 11McDaid
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 20Hart
- 23Docherty
- 26Reid
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 652
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 2, Ayr United 3.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Ayr United).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Sean Higgins replaces Craig McLeish.
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jack Ruddy.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Craig McGuffie.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Michael Moffat replaces Craig Moore because of an injury.
Booking
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 2, Ayr United 3. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael Hopkins replaces Alan Reid because of an injury.
Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).
Jason Marr (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Alan Forrest.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 2, Ayr United 2. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jamie Adams (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Craig McLeish (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Booking
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Joao Pereira Victoria replaces Conor Scullion.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jason Marr.
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig McLeish (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 1, Ayr United 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Ayr United 2.
Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.