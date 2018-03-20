Scottish League One
Albion2Ayr3

Albion Rovers v Ayr United

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2ReidBooked at 35minsSubstituted forHopkinsat 74'minutes
  • 4Marr
  • 5Perry
  • 3Baur
  • 6McLeishSubstituted forHigginsat 90'minutes
  • 7FisherBooked at 63mins
  • 8McLaughlin
  • 11ScullionSubstituted forVictoriaat 62'minutes
  • 10TroutenBooked at 78mins
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12MacDonald
  • 14McMullin
  • 15Hopkins
  • 16Victoria
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Watters
  • 19Higgins

Ayr

  • 1Ruddy
  • 6Geggan
  • 5Rose
  • 28Bell
  • 3Boyle
  • 10ForrestSubstituted forMcGuffieat 67'minutes
  • 16AdamsBooked at 65mins
  • 27Kerr
  • 8Crawford
  • 9MooreSubstituted forMoffatat 79'minutes
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 11McDaid
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 20Hart
  • 23Docherty
  • 26Reid
Referee:
Stephen Finnie
Attendance:
652

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Albion Rovers 2, Ayr United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 2, Ayr United 3.

Foul by Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Boyle (Ayr United).

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Sean Higgins replaces Craig McLeish.

Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Jack Ruddy.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Craig McGuffie.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Michael Moffat replaces Craig Moore because of an injury.

Booking

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Mark Kerr (Ayr United).

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 2, Ayr United 3. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael Hopkins replaces Alan Reid because of an injury.

Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).

Jason Marr (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Alan Reid.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Alan Forrest.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 2, Ayr United 2. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Booking

Jamie Adams (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Craig McLeish (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).

Booking

Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).

Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Joao Pereira Victoria replaces Conor Scullion.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jason Marr.

Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig McLeish (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Albion Rovers 1, Ayr United 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Ayr United 2.

Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr30204679354464
2Raith Rovers29177556302658
3Arbroath29147856401649
4Alloa3013894738947
5East Fife29123144249-739
6Stranraer30115144758-1138
7Airdrieonians30910114152-1137
8Forfar3084183460-2628
9Albion2976165468-1427
10Queen's Park3068163662-2626
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired