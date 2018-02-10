Attempt missed. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is too high from a direct free kick.
Alloa Athletic v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4Graham
- 5McCart
- 3Crane
- 6Fleming
- 7Cawley
- 8Hetherington
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 11Flannigan
- 9Stewart
Substitutes
- 12Robertson
- 14Renton
- 15Crossan
- 16Smith
- 17McKeown
- 18Monaghan
- 21Wilson
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Whyte
- 4Munro
- 5Travis
- 3Bain
- 7Dingwall
- 6MacKintosh
- 11Malone
- 10Hurst
- 9Aitken
- 8Millar
Substitutes
- 12Easton
- 14Peters
- 15Maciver
- 16McBride
- 17McNaughton
- 18Starkey
- 21Adam
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).
Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.