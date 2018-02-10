Scottish League One
Alloa0Forfar0

Alloa Athletic v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 3Crane
  • 6Fleming
  • 7Cawley
  • 8Hetherington
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 11Flannigan
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 12Robertson
  • 14Renton
  • 15Crossan
  • 16Smith
  • 17McKeown
  • 18Monaghan
  • 21Wilson

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Whyte
  • 4Munro
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 7Dingwall
  • 6MacKintosh
  • 11Malone
  • 10Hurst
  • 9Aitken
  • 8Millar

Substitutes

  • 12Easton
  • 14Peters
  • 15Maciver
  • 16McBride
  • 17McNaughton
  • 18Starkey
  • 21Adam
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic).

Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Attempt saved. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers25166349202954
2Ayr24153664323248
3Arbroath22114742301237
4Alloa2310673427736
5Stranraer2410593941-235
6East Fife2594123642-631
7Airdrieonians247983139-830
8Albion2364134556-1122
9Forfar2564152551-2622
10Queen's Park2547142653-2719
View full Scottish League One table

