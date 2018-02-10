Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Burns.
East Fife v Queen's Park
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 5Page
- 18Linton
- 7Lamont
- 15Millar
- 12McManus
- 16Livingstone
- 9Duggan
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 6Watson
- 8Slattery
- 17Mutch
- 20Knox
- 21MacKenzie
- 77Jones
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 2Millen
- 5Cummins
- 4Nimmo
- 3Burns
- 6Gibson
- 7Brady
- 10Docherty
- 8McVey
- 11Galt
- 9Keena
Substitutes
- 12Donnelly
- 14Leitch
- 15Gullan
- 16Summers
- 17Mortimer
- 18McGhee
- 19McGrory
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Dominic Docherty.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Page (East Fife) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Gibson.
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan Keena (Queen's Park).
Attempt saved. Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Adam Livingstone (East Fife) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Ross Millen (Queen's Park).
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.