Scottish League One
East Fife0Queen's Park0

East Fife v Queen's Park

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Kane
  • 5Page
  • 18Linton
  • 7Lamont
  • 15Millar
  • 12McManus
  • 16Livingstone
  • 9Duggan
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 6Watson
  • 8Slattery
  • 17Mutch
  • 20Knox
  • 21MacKenzie
  • 77Jones

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 2Millen
  • 5Cummins
  • 4Nimmo
  • 3Burns
  • 6Gibson
  • 7Brady
  • 10Docherty
  • 8McVey
  • 11Galt
  • 9Keena

Substitutes

  • 12Donnelly
  • 14Leitch
  • 15Gullan
  • 16Summers
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18McGhee
  • 19McGrory
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Burns.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Dominic Docherty.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Page (East Fife) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Gibson.

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aidan Keena (Queen's Park).

Attempt saved. Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Adam Livingstone (East Fife) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Ross Millen (Queen's Park).

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers25166349202954
2Ayr24153664323248
3Arbroath22114742301237
4Alloa2310673427736
5Stranraer2410593941-235
6East Fife2594123642-631
7Airdrieonians247983139-830
8Albion2364134556-1122
9Forfar2564152551-2622
10Queen's Park2547142653-2719
View full Scottish League One table

