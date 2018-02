The National League game between Barrow and Hartlepool has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, after rain in the early hours of Saturday.

The Bluebirds said a local qualified referee made the decision, with standing water on several areas of the playing surface.

A new date for the fixture will be decided in due course.

Barrow are one point above the relegation zone, in 20th, three points below 18th-placed Hartlepool.