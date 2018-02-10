National League
Dover15:00Sutton United
Venue: Crabble

Dover Athletic v Sutton United

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham321511637241356
2Macclesfield3116873933656
3Aldershot311510649321755
4Tranmere32159851302154
5Sutton United3015784435952
6Dover311312643261751
7Bromley31148953371650
8Boreham Wood311311745321350
9Fylde321310956411549
10Dag & Red31129104840845
11Eastleigh32101485150144
12Ebbsfleet32101394139243
13Maidenhead United311011104243-141
14Gateshead3091383831740
15Woking31116144048-839
16Maidstone United31911113848-1038
17Leyton Orient3198143946-735
18Hartlepool31810133545-1034
19Halifax31810133243-1134
20Barrow30710133743-631
21Solihull Moors3186173246-1430
22Chester31512142751-2427
23Torquay3259182853-2524
24Guiseley30410162756-2922
View full National League table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired