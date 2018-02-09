Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
Cove Rangers15:00Falkirk
Venue: Harlaw Park

Cove Rangers v Falkirk faces pitch inspection on Saturday

Cove Rangers midfielder Sam Burnett
Cove Rangers midfielder Sam Burnett will be hoping to create Scottish Cup history

Cove Rangers' Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Falkirk faces another pitch inspection on Saturday morning to decide whether the match can go ahead.

An initial inspection was carried out at Harlaw Park at 14:00 GMT on Friday, with a further inspection now scheduled for 08:30 GMT on Saturday.

Cove are aiming to make history by becoming the first Highland League side to reach the Scottish Cup sixth round.

Fellow Highland League side Brora Rangers travel to face Kilmarnock.

