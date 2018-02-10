Scottish Cup - Fifth Round
Morton1Dumbarton0

Greenock Morton v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 4O'Ware
  • 26Iredale
  • 12Tidser
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14Harkins
  • 25Ross
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 7Oliver

Substitutes

  • 5Lamie
  • 11McHugh
  • 16Strapp
  • 17Russell
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Langan

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 55Barr
  • 4Dowie
  • 30Wilson
  • 2Smith
  • 6Carswell
  • 14Hutton
  • 10Walsh
  • 20Froxylias
  • 24Nisbet
  • 23Russell

Substitutes

  • 7Gallagher
  • 8Wilson
  • 9Stewart
  • 19Ewings
  • 21Handling
  • 27Nade
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Andy Murdoch (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Aidan Wilson.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 1, Dumbarton 0. Frank Ross (Morton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Oliver.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Andy Dowie.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Tom Walsh.

Attempt saved. Frank Ross (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).

Foul by David Smith (Dumbarton).

Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

