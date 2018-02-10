Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Greenock Morton v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 19Gasparotto
- 4O'Ware
- 26Iredale
- 12Tidser
- 3Murdoch
- 14Harkins
- 25Ross
- 15Tiffoney
- 7Oliver
Substitutes
- 5Lamie
- 11McHugh
- 16Strapp
- 17Russell
- 20Brennan
- 21Langan
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 55Barr
- 4Dowie
- 30Wilson
- 2Smith
- 6Carswell
- 14Hutton
- 10Walsh
- 20Froxylias
- 24Nisbet
- 23Russell
Substitutes
- 7Gallagher
- 8Wilson
- 9Stewart
- 19Ewings
- 21Handling
- 27Nade
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Andy Murdoch (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Aidan Wilson.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Dumbarton 0. Frank Ross (Morton) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gary Oliver.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Tom Walsh.
Attempt saved. Frank Ross (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Morton).
Foul by David Smith (Dumbarton).
Scott Tiffoney (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
