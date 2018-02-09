Kilmarnock v Brora Rangers

Steve Clarke says Kilmarnock must respect Brora Rangers

Midfielder Alan Power remains on the sidelines for Kilmarnock's Scottish Cup fifth-round meeting with Brora Rangers at Rugby Park on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who missed last week's win over Celtic, is continuing his recovery from a leg injury.

Highland League Brora are in the last 16 of the competition for the first time.

Ross Tokely side's have knocked League One Stranraer and East Fife out of this season's tournament.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "The message is to respect your opponent, always respect your opponents the same. Brora Rangers deserve to be in this round of the cup.

"They have had some great results to get here and we give them every respect.

"We were obviously very confident going into the game last week. You see that by the way they played. We showed Celtic the respect they deserved.

"We will show Brora Rangers the same respect and if the players go in with the same confidence and the same ability and we play to a similar level, hopefully we can get a good result.

"The pressure is on us, we have to be the team on the front foot, that gets forward and commits the opposition and hopefully create a lot of chances.

"We have to be on our guard for counter attacks. I watched their two games against Stranraer and East Fife, so I have an idea of how they play. They are a good solid team, they have a threat going forward.

"We have to be 100% professional, 100% ready and I'm sure we will be."

Brora Rangers forward Steven Mackay: "The pressure has to be [on Kilmarnock].

"They are the Premiership team, everyone will expect them to win and nobody outside Brora will expect us to do anything.

"There's no pressure on us whatsoever so it's an opportunity for us to go and express ourselves."