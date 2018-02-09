Dundee v Motherwell

Dundee lost to Motherwell at Dens Park earlier this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Dundee boss Neil McCann will assess new recruit Steven Caulker's fitness before their Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell.

Another new centre-back, Genseric Kusunga, is in contention after playing 90 minutes for the Under-20s and forward Sofien Moussa returns.

Josh Meekings is again doubtful while Craig Wighton and Matt Henvey are out.

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell will have a late fitness test but Peter Hartley will again be missing with a foot injury.

Hartley is to see a specialist after a scan flagged up concerns.

Forwards George Newell and Ryan Bowman and defender Ellis Plummer remain sidelined.

Pre-match views:

Dundee boss Neil McCann will not rush new signing Steven Caulker, who has not played competitively since late September, into action if he doesn't feel ready.

"I wouldn't look at him in training and think he is off it in any shape or form," McCann said. "But he has to feel he is ready. You don't hang someone out to dry. We'll talk and if he feels he's ready, and I feel he's ready, he'll be involved.

"I don't expect him to hit top level for a few weeks, he says that himself. I'm not putting that pressure on him and neither should our fans.

"I think he should be revered for taking the choice to come here because he could have earned some crazy money elsewhere."

Motherwell midfielder Andy Rose: admits the thought of experiencing more Hampden joy - after a memorable League Cup semi-final triumph over Rangers in October - will drive him on against Dundee.

"That semi-final, beating Rangers, there's not too many feelings better than that," he said. "Our fans were electric that day.

"The final [a 2-0 defeat by Celtic], we have spoken about it plenty of times, we gave a good account of ourselves but came out on the wrong end.

"That feeds motivation, we want to get back and have that feeling of winning in a semi-final at Hampden. Once you have had a taste of that, you want to bottle it up and be able to taste it again. We will use that as our motivation."