Manchester City v Leicester City

If fit, David Silva will be seeking a record-extending 26th successive win in all competitions

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City playmaker David Silva remains a doubt with the abdominal injury that caused him to miss last week's draw at Burnley.

John Stones might be available following a knee problem.

Leicester's Riyad Mahrez could miss a third straight match despite returning to the training ground on Friday for the first time since a failed late-January approach from Manchester City.

Forward Shinji Okazaki faces a two-week absence with a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "With cup commitments for the rest of this month, a Manchester City win would mean they sign off from the Premier League until March with a minimum 13-point lead.

"Not long until the start of April, when it looks increasingly likely that Pep Guardiola's side could be in position to seal the title with a win in the Manchester derby.

"Whether Riyad Mahrez would have made that more likely is a moot point, but he certainly makes a difference to Leicester and now that he's made his point needs to get back playing.

"It's been a no-win situation for all - as for away teams at the Etihad since December 2016."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "The most important thing for me is to keep Riyad [Mahrez] and the club and the fans united. It is important to keep a good feeling together through these difficulties.

"I hope Riyad can get his head right and come back with us and work hard. The best way is for him to come back and enjoy his football.

"He is a magnificent player and he enjoys his football. He loves his team-mates, and that's important."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is two years since Leicester famously won at Etihad Stadium on their way to winning the title, with Riyad Mahrez making one goal and scoring another.

But I cannot see a repeat of that result this time. Manchester City dropped a couple of points against Burnley last week, but normal service should resume here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

City have lost four of their six Premier League home matches against Leicester. Only Tottenham have won as many away games against them.

However, Leicester's only two victories in the last 14 competitive meetings came home and away in 2016.

The Foxes could lose three consecutive league matches in this fixture for the first time since August 1961.

The two sides have already met twice this season, with Manchester City winning 2-0 away in the Premier League and also advancing on penalties after a 1-1 draw in a Carabao Cup quarter-final in December.

Manchester City

The league leaders are unbeaten in 25 league games at home since December 2016 (W20, D5). It is the best record in the division since Chelsea's run of 26 without defeat, which ended in April 2014.

Pep Guardiola's side are looking for a 13th straight league win at the Etihad Stadium.

City have scored three goals or more in each of their last five top-flight home games. The club record is six matches, last achieved in December 2013.

Sergio Aguero could score in seven consecutive home games for Manchester City for the first time. He has scored 10 goals in his past six appearances at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions.

Leicester City

The Foxes have taken just one point from their last four Premier League away games, having been unbeaten in the previous seven.

Their only two league victories in nine attempts came at home to Huddersfield and Watford.

They are winless in their last 13 Premier League away games against the current top six (D4, L9).

Leicester have lost their last nine league fixtures against sides that started the day top of the league, scoring three goals and conceding 20.

Jamie Vardy has scored in three successive Premier League appearances - he hasn't enjoyed a longer streak since his record run of 11 games between August and November 2015.

Vardy has scored an unrivalled 22 Premier League goals in 42 appearances against the current top six clubs since his top-flight debut in August 2014.

Kelechi Iheanacho has failed to score in all 11 league appearances for Leicester. His last Premier League goal came for Manchester City in a 3-0 win at Hull City on Boxing Day 2016.

Danny Simpson could make his 200th Premier League appearance on Saturday.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 13% Probability of home win: 82% Probability of away win: 5%

