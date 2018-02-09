West Ham United v Watford

West Ham's Marko Arnautovic could return from an ongoing hamstring problem to face Watford

TEAM NEWS

New West Ham recruit Patrice Evra may be involved despite having not played competitively since November.

Marko Arnautovic has returned to training and could feature after three games out with a hamstring problem.

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes remains out with a back complaint, while this fixture comes too soon for Miguel Britos.

Younes Kaboul, Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes, Craig Cathcart and Nathaniel Chalobah also remain unavailable.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "A glance at the league table may suggest that this is a mid-table game - 11th against 12th - but the reality is that there is no mid-table: the scramble to stay up is consuming more than half of the top-flight's managers.

"Watford's win over Chelsea on Monday night has given them some breathing space, and Javi Gracia - the 11th manager in the six years of the Pozzo family's ownership - an early landmark result.

"The reverse fixture back in November was David Moyes' first game as West Ham manager. Back then, Watford were eighth and warding off Everton's interest in Marco Silva, whilst West Ham were 18th.

"How quickly things change."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "We played well against Chelsea and we deserved the victory, whether it was against 10 men or 11 men.

"I know how we got those points - running a lot, and working a lot - and I think this is the key to the future.

"The last match gave us motivation, more credibility. We believe more in our work, and it is better for us but we know if we don't work and don't run we will not win."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

A win would be huge for either team, and the same goes for every team down there, because not all of the teams below them will pick up points this weekend.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won just one of their last five home games against Watford (D1, L3).

Watford could do the league double against West Ham for the first time.

West Ham United

West Ham are vying to go five successive league and cup games without defeat for the first time at the London Stadium.

However, their only home league victory in the last five attempts came against West Brom on 2 January (W1, D3, L1).

The Hammers have won only one of their 13 league matches this season against teams currently above them in the table (D6, L6), 1-0 at home to Chelsea on 9 December.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight league fixtures since a three-match run without conceding a goal in December.

David Moyes is unbeaten in his four home league matches against Watford, winning three and drawing the other.

Michail Antonio has scored six goals in his last seven league matches against Watford but has failed to score in his last 19 home appearances.

Watford

The Hornets won their opening three Premier League away matches of the season but have since only managed one victory and five points from 10 games (W1, D2, L7).

In fact, they have only earned one point and scored two goals in six away matches since beating Newcastle in November.

Watford have the chance to win back-to-back league games for the first time since November.

Javi Gracia's Malaga side earned four points from their two Spanish league fixtures against Real Sociedad when David Moyes was in charge. Both games were at Malaga in 2015.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 43% Probability of away win: 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.