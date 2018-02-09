Swansea City v Burnley

Brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew could play together at club level for the first time since 2013

Andre Ayew has overcome a hamstring injury and is in line to make his first Swansea appearance since rejoining the club last month.

Loanee Andy King could make his debut, having been ineligible to face parent club Leicester last weekend.

Burnley's Stephen Ward is fit after a knee injury but fellow full-back Phil Bardsley will miss out because of a hamstring problem.

Matthew Lowton will make his first start since recovering from injury.

Mark Scott: "Swansea's draw at Leicester made it 11 points from six games under Carlos Carvalhal and moved them out of the relegation zone as well.

"But Carvalhal has warned that although the Swans 'have their heads above water now...the sharks are still around them'.

"Only the big fish are above Burnley in the table despite the Clarets being on the longest current winless run in the division.

"Sean Dyche says improving on last season's points total is their number one goal - if they end their wait for a victory on Saturday, they'll be just one behind last term's tally."

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal: "The situation is still serious - but we have a better chance now of staying in the Premier League.

"We were the last team and five points away from safety, but in this moment we are not under the water.

"You put your head out and we are breathing fresh air. But the sharks are around and they can push you down again.

"We have to make sure these things do not happen and we stay above the water."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "Our fans have been amazing throughout not winning as many games lately. They're seeing beyond that.

"As well, there's life in a side that's giving everything - and our side certainly gives everything.

"We haven't got that win recently but we've played some of the top sides, and that's very, very difficult."

It is a long time since Burnley won - 12 December - but I just feel that will change soon.

The Clarets' draw against Manchester City last weekend will have boosted their confidence - not that they look like a team without a win in 10 games anyway.

Prediction: 0-2

Head-to-head

Swansea could equal their longest home winning streak against Burnley in the league - a run of four second-tier victories from 1931 to 1934.

Burnley's last away win at Swansea came in December 1995 at Vetch Field in the third tier, winning 4-2.

Swansea City

Swansea have earned seven points from losing positions in their six Premier League games under Carlos Carvalhal, beating Watford and Arsenal and drawing against Leicester.

The Swans could win three consecutive home league games for the first time since the end of last season.

Carlos Carvalhal's only managed one point in two Championship games against Burnley as Sheffield Wednesday manager in the 2015-16 season.

Alfie Mawson has started the last 50 Premier League games in a row, the longest current run of any player.

Brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew could play together in a league fixture for the first time since Marseille's 3-2 home defeat against Stade de Reims on 26 October 2013

Burnley

Burnley are without a Premier League victory in nine games, the longest current winless run in the division (D5, L4).

The Clarets could remain winless in their opening six league matches of a calendar year for the first time since 2007.

They have only taken one point from their last four matches at Turf Moor.

A third of their 21 league goals this season have come in the final 10 minutes of matches, the highest ratio in the division. Those seven goals have earned the Clarets two wins and four draws.

They haven't won any of their last 15 matches in Wales in all competitions since beating Cardiff in April 2000 (D4, L11).

Burnley have kept 10 Premier League clean sheets this season, their joint-most in the top flight since managing 11 in 1973-74.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 42% Probability of away win: 30%

