Everton v Crystal Palace

Everton manager Sam Allardyce
Sam Allardyce took charge of 21 Premier League matches as Crystal Palace manager last season

TEAM NEWS

Everton are expected to make changes to the side beaten 5-1 by Arsenal, including reverting to a back four.

Leighton Baines, Maarten Stekelenburg and Ramiro Funes Mori remain unavailable but are nearing a first-team return after injuries.

Wilfried Zaha, Julian Speroni and Martin Kelly are the latest players to be added to Crystal Palace's lengthy injury list.

January signings Alexander Sorloth and Erdal Rakip could both be involved.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Motson: "One of the intriguing sub-plots to this match is the appointment of referee John Moss. He was literally the man in the middle of Liverpool's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham last Sunday.

"Moss will hope there are no contentious issues in this game, unlike the reverse fixture when Everton's Omar Niasse received the first Premier League retrospective ban for diving.

"Everton boss Sam Allardyce led Palace to survival last season but called his current side "pathetic" after their 5-1 loss to Arsenal. He will surely make changes to his misfiring Toffees side.

"Palace have also had problems scoring; with talisman Wilfried Zaha out injured for a least a month, and with five of their next six games against top six sides, they are entering a very tricky period."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "We have to be concerned about Palace's strengths but Zaha not playing could be an advantage.

"That being said, we will have to be at our best to beat Crystal Palace. They're very resilient, so hats off to Roy and his players.

"We need to focus on our own form. We've only lost one [at home] since I got here. Our home form is very good."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "I don't remember a relegation battle like this one. Normally there's a clearer middle group in the league, but today there doesn't seem to be a real middle group.

"It doesn't take many points to get into the middle - 30 points at the moment, which is something that gives us all hope, I suppose."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going for Everton to respond to what happened last weekend (at Arsenal). I don't think they can be as bad as that again, anyway.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Palace have won four of the eight Premier League matches at Goodison Park, compared to Everton's two.
  • However, the Eagles are winless in the last six meetings, drawing twice and losing four.

Everton

  • Everton have won just one of their last eight league games, earning six points from a possible 24.
  • The Toffees have conceded 15 goals in their last six league matches.
  • Everton have been awarded a league-high seven Premier League penalties this season, one more than Palace.
  • They have earned an unrivalled 13 points from losing positions; this is also one more than Crystal Palace.
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in six goals in his last five Premier League starts against Crystal Palace - he has scored twice and set up four goals.
  • This will be the first Premier League match between two ex-England managers since Kevin Keegan's Manchester City won 1-0 at home against Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle United on 1 May 2004.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have lost only twice in their last 15 league fixtures, both against Arsenal.
  • However, they have gone three games without a win - drawing 1-1 in each of their last two games.
  • The Eagles lost their opening six away league matches but have been beaten just once in their subsequent seven matches on the road (W2, D4).
  • Palace have conceded the opening goal in a league-high 17 games this season.
  • Luka Milivojevic has scored five goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances, three of them penalties.
SAM's verdict
Most probable score: 1-1Probability of draw: 27%
Probability of home win: 44%Probability of away win: 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City26223174195569
2Man Utd26175451183356
3Liverpool26149359312851
4Chelsea26155646232350
5Tottenham26147551242749
6Arsenal26136751351645
7Burnley269982123-236
8Leicester269893835335
9Bournemouth2687113037-731
10Everton2687112945-1631
11Watford2686123745-830
12West Ham2669113246-1427
13Brighton2669112135-1427
14Crystal Palace2669112439-1527
15Southampton26511102838-1026
16Newcastle2667132436-1225
17Swansea2666141937-1824
18Stoke2666142652-2624
19Huddersfield2666141946-2724
20West Brom26311122137-1620
