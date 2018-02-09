League Two
Newport15:00Forest Green
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Forest Green Rovers

Three days after losing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in the FA Cup, Newport County face struggling Forest Green Rovers in League Two.

Manager Mike Flynn says his team must use the Cup experience as a springboard for their promotion bid.

He will select from a full squad with no injury hangovers from Wembley.

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper is hoping to back up a win against Coventry and has dismissed speculation linking him with the vacant Barnsley manager job.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th February 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • BarnetBarnet15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • CoventryCoventry City15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • ExeterExeter City15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • StevenageStevenage15:00LutonLuton Town
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton31196667303763
2Wycombe30167759431655
3Accrington30174953371655
4Notts County30159652331954
5Mansfield301411546331353
6Exeter29163104034651
7Swindon31163124844451
8Coventry301551035231250
9Lincoln City301310743301349
10Colchester31121094237546
11Newport31121094138346
12Crawley31136123436-245
13Carlisle30118114241141
14Stevenage31108134044-438
15Cambridge30108122841-1338
16Cheltenham3199134146-536
17Grimsby3299142944-1536
18Yeovil3097144350-734
19Port Vale3197153441-734
20Morecambe31710142941-1231
21Crewe3092193553-1829
22Forest Green3185183354-2129
23Chesterfield3176183155-2427
24Barnet3057182946-1722
