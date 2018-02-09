Newport County v Forest Green Rovers

Three days after losing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in the FA Cup, Newport County face struggling Forest Green Rovers in League Two.

Manager Mike Flynn says his team must use the Cup experience as a springboard for their promotion bid.

He will select from a full squad with no injury hangovers from Wembley.

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper is hoping to back up a win against Coventry and has dismissed speculation linking him with the vacant Barnsley manager job.