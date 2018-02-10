League Two
Stevenage15:00Luton
Venue: Lamex Stadium

Stevenage v Luton Town

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton31196667303763
2Wycombe30167759431655
3Accrington30174953371655
4Notts County30159652331954
5Mansfield301411546331353
6Exeter29163104034651
7Swindon31163124844451
8Lincoln City311311743301350
9Coventry301551035231250
10Colchester31121094237546
11Newport31121094138346
12Crawley31136123436-245
13Carlisle30118114241141
14Cambridge31109122841-1339
15Stevenage31108134044-438
16Cheltenham3199134146-536
17Grimsby3299142944-1536
18Yeovil3097144350-734
19Port Vale3197153441-734
20Morecambe31710142941-1231
21Crewe3092193553-1829
22Forest Green3185183354-2129
23Chesterfield3176183155-2427
24Barnet3057182946-1722
