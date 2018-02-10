Rochdale P-P Fleetwood Town

Rochdale's League One game against Fleetwood Town has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

It is Dale's third league match in a row that has been called off due to problems with the surface at the Crown Oil Arena, although they managed to complete Tuesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Millwall.

The club said torrential rain overnight and on Saturday morning forced the referee to postpone the game at 10:30 GMT.

Rochdale are 23rd, but have several games in hand on other sides.