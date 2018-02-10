Rochdale P-P Fleetwood Town
-
- From the section League One
Rochdale's League One game against Fleetwood Town has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
It is Dale's third league match in a row that has been called off due to problems with the surface at the Crown Oil Arena, although they managed to complete Tuesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Millwall.
The club said torrential rain overnight and on Saturday morning forced the referee to postpone the game at 10:30 GMT.
Rochdale are 23rd, but have several games in hand on other sides.