Championship
Ipswich15:00Burton
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Burton Albion

Tristan Nydam
Tristan Nydam has not played for Ipswich since November
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:00-17:15 GMT

Ipswich Town remain without striker David McGoldrick (knee), but winger Mustapha Carayol could make his debut.

Midfielder Tristan Nydam misses out through illness after recovering from injury, while Tom Adeyemi (hamstring) is still out and goalkeeper Dean Gerken (hip) will miss the rest of the season.

Burton midfielder Luke Murphy and striker Darren Bent are injury doubts.

Winger Martin Samuelsen is expected to recover from illness, but Tom Flanagan may miss a month with a calf problem.

SAM's prediction
Home win 56%Draw 25%Away win 19%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have won all three Championship meetings with Burton Albion, scoring exactly twice in each victory.
  • Nigel Clough has lost eight of his 11 matches league encounters with the Tractor Boys (W2 D1) - however, both victories came at Portman Road (with Derby in 2010 and 2012).
  • Ipswich haven't lost at home against a side starting the day bottom of the Championship since November 2011, when they lost 3-2 to Doncaster Rovers under Paul Jewell.
  • Burton Albion have had fewer shots on target than any other Championship side this season (75) and in away games they've had just 89 shots, 36 fewer than anyone else.
  • Mick McCarthy has beaten Nigel Clough on every occasion he has faced him in the Championship, winning all five matches (four with Ipswich, one with Wolves).
  • The Brewers have scored the joint fewest open play goals in the division this season (15, level with Bolton).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves30215454223268
2Derby30169547232457
3Aston Villa30168646271956
4Cardiff29166744261854
5Fulham30149751351651
6Bristol City3014974233951
7Preston30121263729848
8Sheff Utd30144124236646
9Middlesbrough301361138281045
10Leeds30135124137444
11Brentford30111094239343
12Ipswich30134134341243
13Norwich30127113033-343
14Millwall30911103533238
15QPR3099123242-1036
16Nottm Forest30112173548-1335
17Sheff Wed30712113137-633
18Reading3088143339-632
19Birmingham3086162241-1930
20Bolton2978142746-1929
21Barnsley3069152944-1527
22Hull30511144047-726
23Sunderland30510153152-2125
24Burton3066182458-3424
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired