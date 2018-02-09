Middlesbrough v Reading

Rudy Gestede was sent off against Norwich but the decision was overturned to free him up to play

Striker Rudy Gestede is available for Middlesbrough after a three-game ban for his red card against Norwich was overturned by the Football Association.

Defender Fabio has been out with a thigh injury, but will be given chance to prove his fitness for the game.

Reading are set to be without on-loan centre-back Tommy Elphick for six weeks after minor knee surgery.

Midfielder John Swift is near to a return after a month out with hamstring issues, but is unlikely to feature.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"The past couple of games have been like facing teams who play like Middlesbrough. It's not just about using their physicality, but they can also play good football.

"They've got a certain threat within their squad and we need to handle that and fight hard against a side like that, but also use our own ability on the pitch.

"People might expect that the mood might not be that good in our own squad at the moment, but everyone's confident we can still win quite a few games.

"Hopefully a couple of wins in a row will make that confidence higher and higher."

SAM's prediction Home win 63% Draw 23% Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

