Championship
Derby15:00Norwich
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Norwich City

Striker Sam Winnall in action for Derby County
Sam Winnall scored for Derby against Birmingham at Pride Park in September but his five goals since then have all been away from home
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:00-17:15 GMT

Derby County will be without striker Sam Winnall, who will not play again this season after having knee surgery.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is out but midfielder Bradley Johnson has trained all week and is pushing to start.

Norwich captain Ivo Pinto (knee) is back, but midfielder Tom Trybull will be sidelined for at least 10 weeks with ankle and knee ligament injuries.

Pinto will start on the bench, while forward James Maddison is fit despite suffering a dead leg last weekend.

SAM's prediction
Home win 50%Draw 27%Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Derby haven't won back-to-back home league games against Norwich since April 2003.
  • The Canaries have kept one clean sheet in their past 10 league matches against the Rams (W3 D2 L5).
  • Derby are unbeaten in 11 league matches (W7 D4), their best run since a run of 20 between November 1995 and March 1996.
  • James Maddison's eight goals have been worth 13 points to Norwich this season - only Albert Adomah (14) has won more points via his goals this season.
  • Derby striker Matej Vydra is the Championship's leading scorer with 16 goals - at Pride Park, the Czech striker has scored nine goals in 13 appearances this season.
  • Nelson Oliveira has scored four goals in two Championship starts against Derby, including a hat-trick in January 2017.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves30215454223268
2Derby30169547232457
3Aston Villa30168646271956
4Cardiff29166744261854
5Fulham30149751351651
6Bristol City3014974233951
7Preston30121263729848
8Sheff Utd30144124236646
9Middlesbrough301361138281045
10Leeds30135124137444
11Brentford30111094239343
12Ipswich30134134341243
13Norwich30127113033-343
14Millwall30911103533238
15QPR3099123242-1036
16Nottm Forest30112173548-1335
17Sheff Wed30712113137-633
18Reading3088143339-632
19Birmingham3086162241-1930
20Bolton2978142746-1929
21Barnsley3069152944-1527
22Hull30511144047-726
23Sunderland30510153152-2125
24Burton3066182458-3424
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired