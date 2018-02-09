Derby County v Norwich City

Sam Winnall scored for Derby against Birmingham at Pride Park in September but his five goals since then have all been away from home

Derby County will be without striker Sam Winnall, who will not play again this season after having knee surgery.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is out but midfielder Bradley Johnson has trained all week and is pushing to start.

Norwich captain Ivo Pinto (knee) is back, but midfielder Tom Trybull will be sidelined for at least 10 weeks with ankle and knee ligament injuries.

Pinto will start on the bench, while forward James Maddison is fit despite suffering a dead leg last weekend.

SAM's prediction Home win 50% Draw 27% Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts