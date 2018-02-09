Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

Harvey Barnes scored the equalising goal for Barnsley in a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough in October

Barnsley have no new injuries or bans to cope with in their first game since head coach Paul Heckingbottom left to take charge at Leeds.

Caretaker boss Paul Harsley could hand on-loan forward Oli McBurnie and winger Connor Mahoney their first starts.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Marco Matias misses out with an injury picked up in training.

Daniel Pudil is suspended, while Jacob Butterfield and Glenn Loovens are doubtful due to illness.

The Owls also have a host of long-term absentees, with defender Joost van Aken suffering a further setback this week in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

SAM's prediction Home win 42% Draw 28% Away win 30%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

