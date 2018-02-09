Sheffield United v Leeds United
- From the section Championship
Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Moore is suspended for the visit of Leeds following his sending-off at Wolves.
On-loan keeper Jamal Blackman's fitness will be assessed before the game, with Jake Eastwood the only other option.
Leeds centre-back Pontus Jansson is available for Paul Heckingbottom's first game in charge, but striker Tyler Roberts remains doubtful.
Midfielders Eunan O'Kane and Kalvin Phillips could return to the squad after completing suspensions.
But Heckingbottom will not be able to call on defenders Gaetano Berardi and Liam Cooper, or forward Samuel Saiz, with the trio still banned for two more games.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 55%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sheffield United haven't lost at home to Leeds since April 1992, winning five and drawing two in all competitions since then.
- Leeds haven't beaten Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in a second tier fixture since September 1949 with Len Browning scoring the winner in a 1-0 win.
- The Blades are unbeaten in their last 17 Yorkshire derbies (W11 D6) since losing 1-0 to Barnsley in November 2014.
- Leeds have failed to win any of their opening six matches in all competitions in 2018 (D2 L4), their longest winless run at the start of a calendar year since 2004 (also six without a win).
- Billy Sharp has scored five goals in his last five league starts against Leeds, including scoring in the reverse fixture this season.
- This will be Paul Heckingbottom's first league match in charge of Leeds - he has faced Sheffield United twice previously, both times at Bramall Lane as Barnsley boss, and is yet to win (D1 L1).