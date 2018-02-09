Championship
Brentford15:00Preston
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Preston North End

Sergi Canos celebrates a goal for Brentford
Sergi Canos is out for three games after a red card against Derby County
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:00-17:15 GMT

Brentford winger Sergi Canos starts a three-match ban for his red card in their 3-0 defeat at Derby County.

Lasse Vibe is unlikely to feature as the forward is in talks about a move to the Chinese Super League.

Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson is suspended for two games after accruing 10 bookings.

Centre-half Ben Davies (hamstring) could return after missing three games and Tommy Spurr hopes to start, having been named as a sub against Hull.

SAM's prediction
Home win 48%Draw 26%Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won seven of their last eight league matches against Preston (L1), winning 5-0 at Griffin Park last season.
  • Preston have won one of their last 11 league trips to Griffin Park (D4 L6), a 3-1 victory in September 2011. They have lost each of their last four matches there.
  • The Bees have had 530 shots in the Championship this season - 104 more than any other side.
  • Only the current top two Wolves (33) and Derby (27) have won more Championship points away from home this season than Preston (24).
  • Brentford have conceded eight goals from corners, more than any other Championship team this season.
  • Recently departed striker Jordan Hugill was Preston's top scorer in all competitions this season with 10 goals - among the current squad, the top scorer is now Tom Barkhuizen (five goals).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves30215454223268
2Derby30169547232457
3Aston Villa30168646271956
4Cardiff29166744261854
5Fulham30149751351651
6Bristol City3014974233951
7Preston30121263729848
8Sheff Utd30144124236646
9Middlesbrough301361138281045
10Leeds30135124137444
11Brentford30111094239343
12Ipswich30134134341243
13Norwich30127113033-343
14Millwall30911103533238
15QPR3099123242-1036
16Nottm Forest30112173548-1335
17Sheff Wed30712113137-633
18Reading3088143339-632
19Birmingham3086162241-1930
20Bolton2978142746-1929
21Barnsley3069152944-1527
22Hull30511144047-726
23Sunderland30510153152-2125
24Burton3066182458-3424
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired