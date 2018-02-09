Wolverhampton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Diogo Jota's 13th goal of the season in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United took him past Leo Bonatini as Wolves top scorer this season

Championship leaders Wolves have no new injury concerns for the visit of QPR, who beat Wanderers 2-1 in October.

Morocco international midfielder Romain Saiss (hamstring) has missed the past two games, but is close to a return.

QPR midfielder Ryan Manning starts a three-match ban for his sending-off in their win against Barnsley.

Grant Hall (knee), Paul Smyth (thigh) and Idrissa Sylla (calf) will be assessed, but Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are out.

SAM's prediction Home win 73% Draw 18% Away win 9%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

