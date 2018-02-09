Wolverhampton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Championship
Championship leaders Wolves have no new injury concerns for the visit of QPR, who beat Wanderers 2-1 in October.
Morocco international midfielder Romain Saiss (hamstring) has missed the past two games, but is close to a return.
QPR midfielder Ryan Manning starts a three-match ban for his sending-off in their win against Barnsley.
Grant Hall (knee), Paul Smyth (thigh) and Idrissa Sylla (calf) will be assessed, but Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are out.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 73%
|Draw 18%
|Away win 9%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Wolves have not beaten QPR at Molineux in a league game since April 2009 - they have lost all three since.
- The Hoops have kept one clean sheet in their past 13 league visits to Molineux, Paddy Kenny doing so in a 3-0 win in September 2011.
- Matej Vydra has had a hand in more goals (19) in the Championship this season than Leo Bonatini (17), who has not scored or assisted in any of his last 10 appearances.
- Wolves have kept 17 clean sheets in the Championship this season, four more than they managed last season (13).
- The Hoops have won three of their previous five league games, as many as they had won in their previous 19 combined.