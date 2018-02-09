Championship
Wolves15:00QPR
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers

Diogo Jota celebrates a goal
Diogo Jota's 13th goal of the season in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United took him past Leo Bonatini as Wolves top scorer this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 12:00-17:15 GMT

Championship leaders Wolves have no new injury concerns for the visit of QPR, who beat Wanderers 2-1 in October.

Morocco international midfielder Romain Saiss (hamstring) has missed the past two games, but is close to a return.

QPR midfielder Ryan Manning starts a three-match ban for his sending-off in their win against Barnsley.

Grant Hall (knee), Paul Smyth (thigh) and Idrissa Sylla (calf) will be assessed, but Jamie Mackie (back) and David Wheeler (ankle) are out.

Match facts

  • Wolves have not beaten QPR at Molineux in a league game since April 2009 - they have lost all three since.
  • The Hoops have kept one clean sheet in their past 13 league visits to Molineux, Paddy Kenny doing so in a 3-0 win in September 2011.
  • Matej Vydra has had a hand in more goals (19) in the Championship this season than Leo Bonatini (17), who has not scored or assisted in any of his last 10 appearances.
  • Wolves have kept 17 clean sheets in the Championship this season, four more than they managed last season (13).
  • The Hoops have won three of their previous five league games, as many as they had won in their previous 19 combined.

Saturday 10th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves30215454223268
2Derby30169547232457
3Aston Villa30168646271956
4Cardiff29166744261854
5Fulham30149751351651
6Bristol City3014974233951
7Preston30121263729848
8Sheff Utd30144124236646
9Middlesbrough301361138281045
10Leeds30135124137444
11Brentford30111094239343
12Ipswich30134134341243
13Norwich30127113033-343
14Millwall30911103533238
15QPR3099123242-1036
16Nottm Forest30112173548-1335
17Sheff Wed30712113137-633
18Reading3088143339-632
19Birmingham3086162241-1930
20Bolton2978142746-1929
21Barnsley3069152944-1527
22Hull30511144047-726
23Sunderland30510153152-2125
24Burton3066182458-3424
View full Championship table

