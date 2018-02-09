Nottingham Forest v Hull City

Liam Bridcutt has played 22 games since joining Nottingham Forest from Leeds United in August

Nottingham Forest are still without midfielder Liam Bridcutt, who has served his suspension but is now sidelined with a groin injury.

Striker Daryl Murphy is fit following an ongoing back problem.

Hull are still without captain Michael Dawson, who will not face his former club because of a groin injury.

The Tigers have not won a league game since Nigel Adkins' first match in charge on 9 December, but did beat Forest 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth round.

SAM's prediction Home win 42% Draw 27% Away win 31%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts