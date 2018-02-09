Nottingham Forest v Hull City
Nottingham Forest are still without midfielder Liam Bridcutt, who has served his suspension but is now sidelined with a groin injury.
Striker Daryl Murphy is fit following an ongoing back problem.
Hull are still without captain Michael Dawson, who will not face his former club because of a groin injury.
The Tigers have not won a league game since Nigel Adkins' first match in charge on 9 December, but did beat Forest 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth round.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 42%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 31%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have lost each of their past four home league games against Hull since winning 2-0 in March 1977 under Brian Clough.
- The Tigers have not lost twice in the league against Forest in the same season since 1974-75.
- Forest have not lost five consecutive home league matches since January 2012 (a run of six).
- Hull have collected just 11 from a possible 99 points in their past 33 away league games (W1 D8 L24).
- Forest have lost four of their previous five Championship games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone.
- The Tigers are starting consecutive Championship matchdays in the relegation zone for the first time since January 2007 under Phil Brown.