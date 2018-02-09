Championship
Bolton15:00Fulham
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Fulham

Reece Burke
Bolton's West Ham loanee Reece Burke had been out with a back injury
Bolton Wanderers have a few slight concerns with injuries, with winger Will Buckley nursing a hamstring injury and Will Brown a calf problem.

Defender Reece Burke is back in training after a back issue, while Dorian Dervite has had a dead leg.

Fulham will assess captain Tom Cairney, who has missed their past two games with a niggling knee injury.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries as the Londoners chase a sixth successive league victory.

Match facts

  • Bolton have picked up one victory in their last seven home league matches against Fulham (D4 L2) - a 3-1 win in February 2015.
  • The Cottagers have kept clean sheets in seven of their last 10 league games against the Trotters.
  • Bolton have had only two different nationalities score for them in the Championship this season, while opponents Fulham have had 11, more than anyone else.
  • Fulham have collected more points across their last 10 league matches (25 - W8 D1 L1) than any other Championship side.
  • The Trotters have collected just one point in the 15 Championship matches when they've conceded the first goal this season (W0 D1 L14).
  • Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon has had a hand in nine goals in his last seven league matches (seven goals, two assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves30215454223268
2Derby30169547232457
3Aston Villa30168646271956
4Cardiff29166744261854
5Fulham30149751351651
6Bristol City3014974233951
7Preston30121263729848
8Sheff Utd30144124236646
9Middlesbrough301361138281045
10Leeds30135124137444
11Brentford30111094239343
12Ipswich30134134341243
13Norwich30127113033-343
14Millwall30911103533238
15QPR3099123242-1036
16Nottm Forest30112173548-1335
17Sheff Wed30712113137-633
18Reading3088143339-632
19Birmingham3086162241-1930
20Bolton2978142746-1929
21Barnsley3069152944-1527
22Hull30511144047-726
23Sunderland30510153152-2125
24Burton3066182458-3424
View full Championship table

