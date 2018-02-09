Bolton Wanderers v Fulham
-
- From the section Championship
Bolton Wanderers have a few slight concerns with injuries, with winger Will Buckley nursing a hamstring injury and Will Brown a calf problem.
Defender Reece Burke is back in training after a back issue, while Dorian Dervite has had a dead leg.
Fulham will assess captain Tom Cairney, who has missed their past two games with a niggling knee injury.
Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries as the Londoners chase a sixth successive league victory.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 22%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 53%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bolton have picked up one victory in their last seven home league matches against Fulham (D4 L2) - a 3-1 win in February 2015.
- The Cottagers have kept clean sheets in seven of their last 10 league games against the Trotters.
- Bolton have had only two different nationalities score for them in the Championship this season, while opponents Fulham have had 11, more than anyone else.
- Fulham have collected more points across their last 10 league matches (25 - W8 D1 L1) than any other Championship side.
- The Trotters have collected just one point in the 15 Championship matches when they've conceded the first goal this season (W0 D1 L14).
- Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon has had a hand in nine goals in his last seven league matches (seven goals, two assists).