Bolton Wanderers v Fulham

From the section

Bolton's West Ham loanee Reece Burke had been out with a back injury

Bolton Wanderers have a few slight concerns with injuries, with winger Will Buckley nursing a hamstring injury and Will Brown a calf problem.

Defender Reece Burke is back in training after a back issue, while Dorian Dervite has had a dead leg.

Fulham will assess captain Tom Cairney, who has missed their past two games with a niggling knee injury.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no other injury worries as the Londoners chase a sixth successive league victory.

SAM's prediction Home win 22% Draw 25% Away win 53%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts