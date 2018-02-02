Saturday's back pages

The Sun
The Sun lead with David Moyes' denial that he was involved in West Ham's reported policy of not signing players from Africa
The Mirror
The Mirror feature Raheem Sterling's claim that Manchester City's players are being "butchered" by opposition players
Daily Mail
The Daily Mail lead on West Ham sacking Tony Henry
The I
The I report on Arsene Wenger's concerns regarding the financial strength of some of Europe's top clubs

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired