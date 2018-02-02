BBC Sport - WSL1 highlights: Bardsley injury as Man City and Chelsea draw
Highlights: Bardsley injured as Man City & Chelsea draw
- From the section Women's Football
WSL leaders Manchester City survive losing goalkeeper Karen Bardsley through injury to hold on for a goalless draw at second-placed Chelsea.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea Ladies 0-0 Manchester City Women
