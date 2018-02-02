BBC Sport - Hope Powell: Brighton boss relishes Women's FA Cup tie against Manchester City
Powell relishes Man City cup test
- From the section Women's Football
Former England Women's manager Hope Powell tells BBC South East Today that dealing with the "firepower" of Women's Super League One leaders Manchester City will be a big test for her Brighton side in Sunday's Women's FA Cup fourth-round tie.
While Powell has managed at the World Cup, European Championships and the Olympic Games, the glamour tie will be her first as a boss in the famous cup competition.
Brighton midfielder Danielle Buet adds that the visit of City will be a exciting challenge for the Women's Super League Two club.
