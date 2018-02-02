BBC Sport - Hope Powell: Brighton boss relishes Women's FA Cup tie against Manchester City

Powell relishes Man City cup test

Former England Women's manager Hope Powell tells BBC South East Today that dealing with the "firepower" of Women's Super League One leaders Manchester City will be a big test for her Brighton side in Sunday's Women's FA Cup fourth-round tie.

While Powell has managed at the World Cup, European Championships and the Olympic Games, the glamour tie will be her first as a boss in the famous cup competition.

Brighton midfielder Danielle Buet adds that the visit of City will be a exciting challenge for the Women's Super League Two club.

Top videos

Video

Powell relishes Man City cup test

Video

Can England make Six Nations history?

Video

Backheels - taking the mickey or clever deception?

Video

From death threats to autographs - speed skater Christie's South Korean turnaround

Video

GB's Broady beaten in Davis Cup opener - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Five silly ways to predict the Super Bowl

Video

'Football - then Game of Thrones!'

Video

The people who knew Duncan Edwards

  • From the section News
Video

Watch the two Premier League goals quicker than Eriksen's

Video

'What a way to win!' Watch the best tries from 2017 Six Nations

Video

Blind skier, 10, dreams of Paralympics

  • From the section News
Video

'We're all goofballs' - meet Nigeria's historic bobsleigh team

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired