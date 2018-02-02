BBC Sport - 'We've got better players here now than we've ever had' - West Brom's Chris Brunt
'We've got better players here now than we've ever had' - Brunt
- From the section West Brom
West Bromwich Albion midfielder Chris Brunt says the Baggies' playing methods have changed since Alan Pardew has been appointed as manager.
Listen to the interview on BBC Radio 5 live on Friday, 2 February from 19:00 GMT, and watch on Football Focus on BBC One on Saturday, 3 February from 12:00 GMT.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired