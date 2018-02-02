Alfredo Morelos: Rangers open to new contract for forward

Alfredo Morelos, here training with Rangers on Friday, has scored 13 goals this season

Graeme Murty has signalled Rangers would be open to discussing a new deal with top scorer Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian forward, 21, was the subject of interest from Chinese club Beijing Renhe in the transfer window.

Manager Murty indicated director of football Mark Allen would be happy to talk to the striker.

"If he wants to talk about his contract, I've got a director of football who's fantastic about that kind of thing," said Murty.

"I'll be there to talk to him about it as well. But we want people here focused on our message and what we are trying to do."

Morelos joined the Ibrox side from HJK Helsinki on a three-year contract in August and has netted 13 times so far this season.

He was on the bench for Wednesday's 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Fraserburgh and Murty admitted the transfer speculation had left the player "confused".