BBC Sport - Premier League: Is the title race over? Jose Mourinho & Pep Guardiola disagree
Is the Premier League title race over? Jose & Pep disagree
- From the section Premier League
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes rivals Manchester City have the Premier League title wrapped up with 13 games left to play, but Blues boss Pep Guardiola is adamant it's all still to play for.
Watch highlights of all of Saturday's Premier League games on Match of the Day, Saturday 3rd February at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Explore the BBC
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired