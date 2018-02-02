Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Thursday, 1 February

Connahs Quay Nomads 1-1 Bala Town: The Nomands and Bala kicked off Phase Two of their campaign with a 1-1 draw at the Deeside Stadium. Nomads' Michael Bakare put the hosts in front after 23 minutes but Bala pegged them back on the hour through Lewis Short.

Referee Kevin Parry was forced into booking several players late-on as the game heated up but neither team could find the decisive goal.

Friday, 2 February (19:45 GMT)

Cefn Druids v The New Saints: Huw Griffiths' Cefn Druids secured their top-six finish of phase one in January and they kick off Phase Two with the tricky task of welcoming The New Saints.

Champions TNS ended Phase One with 12 wins in 14 games and Scott Ruscoe will be helping his side can pick up where they left off in January.

Saturday, 3 February (16:15 GMT)

Bangor City v Cardiff Metropolitan: Bangor will be looking to get their first win of the season against Cardiff Met after the students did the double against the North Wales club in phase one.

Despite both finishing in the top six, neither club is coming off a good run of results. The Citizens managed just one win in their final five games whilst Cardiff Met won just two of the last nine.

Newtown AFC v Llandudno FC: Despite a strong end to the first half of the season, Newtown, like Saturday's opponents Llandudno, were not able to secure top six finish. The home side all-or-nothing approach has seen them go 14 league games without a draw, in stark contrast to the visitors.

Llandudno drew four of the final seven games as they saw their chances of a top six finish slip through their fingers. Both sides will be hoping to make amends when the meet at Latham Park on Saturday.

Barry Town United v Aberystwyth Town: Gavin Chesterfield will be hoping his side can use their home advantage when the sides meet at Jenner Park on Saturday. However, visitors Aberystwyth will arrive in South Wales full of confidence after back-to-back victories against the Nomads and Cardiff Met.

Barry will be hoping new signing James Demetriou can form a strong partnership with Kayne McLaggon and get the club back to winning ways after three consecutive league defeats.

Carmarthen Town v Prestatyn Town: Two sides sitting in perilous league positions. Carmarthen and Prestatyn are some way from safety and both clubs know they will need to improve.

Saturday's game will be Prestatyn's first without Neil Gibson, the long-serving manager resigned at the end of Phase One of the season, whilst Carmarthen will be without goalkeeper Lee Idzi who is out with an injury. The winner of this bottom-of-the-league six pointer will take a massive step in the right direction towards survival.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 3 February (15:00 GMT)

Merthyr Town v Weymouth

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 3 February (15:00 GMT)

Mossley v Colwyn Bay