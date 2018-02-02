Motherwell boss Robinson to consider free agent forwards

Stephen Robinson is short of attacking options because of injuries

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson will monitor forwards who are free agents after injuries and fruitless attempts to sign a striker on Wednesday.

Robinson had already recruited Curtis Main following Louis Moult's departure to Preston North End but Ryan Bowman and George Newell are injured.

The transfer window closed on Wednesday, when Main scored in Well's 2-1 loss to Hibernian at Easter Road.

"We will see what comes up, but I don't want to rush into it," said Robinson.

"I don't want to just fill the squad with players.

"We are hoping to have [George Newell] back next week, and Ryan Bowman is being assessed, but that's looking like another month.

"Had they been fit I wouldn't be looking again but unfortunately they both got injured in the space of 24 hours.

"We have three or four players I feel can really contribute, and then we have to look down the line to the young ones.

"It's something we will monitor. If the right player comes along we will take him but I'm not going to fill the squad up."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hibernian 2-1 Motherwell

Well are sixth in the Scottish Premiership - six points below Hearts and two above Kilmarnock - and host Partick Thistle on Saturday.

And Robinson said of his endeavour to sign a forward on transfer deadline day: "When I left for the Hibs game we had signed him and he was on his way up the road, but a deal fell down on the other club's part and they pulled the plug on it.

"You're open to that and the boy was extremely disappointed and I feel he would have made a big difference.

"It was only after the game where [general manager] Alan Burrows informed me it hadn't been done, and some of the players got wind of it because they knew the player.

"It's disappointing but you deal with it. We have players in the building who can deal with it."