Scottish Gossip: Stewart Regan, SFA, Celtic, Rangers, Morelos

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Stewart Regan, who has resigned as Scottish FA chief executive, jumped before he was pushed as Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster emerges as a contender for the vacancy. (Scottish Sun)

Dempster is the early frontrunner to replace Regan. (The National)

Hibs' Dempster previously worked at Motherwell

Regan lost the support of most of his board of directors. (The Times - subscription required)

Former first minister Henry McLeish, who authored the 2010 review of Scottish football, says Regan had simply been "worn down" by political in-fighting. (Herald - subscription required)

Regan's departure from SFA Thoughts from Radio Scotland pundits

Meanwhile, the SFA may face having to pay a multi-million pound sum to referees for unpaid holiday pay dating back decades following a landmark legal ruling. (Herald - subscription required)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has questioned whether Hearts' Harry Cochrane, 16, was physically ready for a set-to with Celtic captain Scott Brown on Tuesday evening, following Hearts manager Craig Levein's assertion that players need protected from Brown, 32. (Daily Mail)

Celtic rejected a late enquiry from Crystal Palace on deadline day about the availability of French striker Moussa Dembele, 21. (Scottish Sun)

New Celtic defender Jack Hendry, 22, says "it's brilliant to be back" at the club, having been an apprentice there as a youth. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson finds it hard to understand why his old club would not accept a reported £7.5m bid from China's Beijing Renhe for striker Alfredo Morelos, 21, if indeed such an offer was made. (Daily Record)

Team-mate Josh Windass is delighted Morelos is staying at Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Windass and Morelos have scored 22 goals between them this season

Aberdeen's new goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who has joined on loan from Newcastle United, is determined to be first choice at Pittodrie. (Evening Express)

Hearts manager Craig Levein revealed new signing Joaquim Adao, 25, brought him Swiss chocolates when he arrived on transfer deadline day and hopes the Angolan's influence will allow others to push forward, having struggled to fill the defensive midfield berth. (Scotsman)

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, 30, will leave Hearts at the end of the season to return to England. (Scottish Sun)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

The roof of the Principality Stadium will be closed for Saturday's Six Nations opener between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff. (Scotsman)