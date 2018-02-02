Newcastle extend a club investigation into allegations of bullying and racism

The investigation at Newcastle will look at all levels of the football club

Newcastle United have extended an investigation following allegations of bullying and racism at the club.

An inquiry was launched after claims were made against the side's under-23 coach Peter Beardsley in January.

Chief executive Lee Charnley is leading a wider investigation into language and culture at all levels of the club.

Former England and Newcastle player Beardsley, 56, denies the allegations and has taken a period of leave during the inquiry.

Initial allegations against Beardsley, who has been in his role since 2009, were made by 22-year-old academy player Yasin Ben Al-Mhanni - who claims he was the victim of non-racial bullying.

Findings from that inquiry - including reported claims that Beardsley used racial language against several African players in the academy - were expected to be made public a fortnight ago but have not been released.