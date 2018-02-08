Millwall v Cardiff City
-
- From the section Championship
Veteran Millwall forward Tim Cahill is building up his fitness but may be included among the substitutes.
Defender Byron Webster (knee) and forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) are out while Harry Toffolo and Ben Marshall could make their debuts.
Cardiff left-back Joe Bennett is available after a one-match ban.
Craig Bryson, Lee Peltier and Matthew Connolly are all nearing full fitness while Aron Gunnarsson could return next month after ankle damage.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 38%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 34%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Millwall have lost just one of their last 11 home matches against Cardiff in all competitions (W4 D6).
- Cardiff haven't scored in any of their last three league matches against Millwall since Rudy Gestede scored the winner in a December 2012 victory.
- Millwall have only lost four of their last 35 home matches in all competitions (W21 D10).
- Cardiff are winless in nine league visits to London (D5 L4) since winning 2-1 at Brentford in March 2015.
- Steve Morison has had a hand in six of Millwall's last nine league goals (two goals, four assists).
- Cardiff have scored four goals in two of their last three away matches (both 4-1 wins against Mansfield and Leeds), having scored four times in just one of their previous 122 away matches in all competitions.