Millwall v Cardiff City

Junior Hoilett is Cardiff City's top scorer this season, with nine goals in all competitions

Veteran Millwall forward Tim Cahill is building up his fitness but may be included among the substitutes.

Defender Byron Webster (knee) and forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) are out while Harry Toffolo and Ben Marshall could make their debuts.

Cardiff left-back Joe Bennett is available after a one-match ban.

Craig Bryson, Lee Peltier and Matthew Connolly are all nearing full fitness while Aron Gunnarsson could return next month after ankle damage.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 28% Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

