Millwall v Cardiff City

Junior Hoilett in action for Cardiff City
Junior Hoilett is Cardiff City's top scorer this season, with nine goals in all competitions
Veteran Millwall forward Tim Cahill is building up his fitness but may be included among the substitutes.

Defender Byron Webster (knee) and forward Aiden O'Brien (ankle) are out while Harry Toffolo and Ben Marshall could make their debuts.

Cardiff left-back Joe Bennett is available after a one-match ban.

Craig Bryson, Lee Peltier and Matthew Connolly are all nearing full fitness while Aron Gunnarsson could return next month after ankle damage.

  • Millwall have lost just one of their last 11 home matches against Cardiff in all competitions (W4 D6).
  • Cardiff haven't scored in any of their last three league matches against Millwall since Rudy Gestede scored the winner in a December 2012 victory.
  • Millwall have only lost four of their last 35 home matches in all competitions (W21 D10).
  • Cardiff are winless in nine league visits to London (D5 L4) since winning 2-1 at Brentford in March 2015.
  • Steve Morison has had a hand in six of Millwall's last nine league goals (two goals, four assists).
  • Cardiff have scored four goals in two of their last three away matches (both 4-1 wins against Mansfield and Leeds), having scored four times in just one of their previous 122 away matches in all competitions.

Friday 9th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves30215454223268
2Derby30169547232457
3Aston Villa30168646271956
4Cardiff29166744261854
5Fulham30149751351651
6Bristol City3014974233951
7Preston30121263729848
8Sheff Utd30144124236646
9Middlesbrough301361138281045
10Leeds30135124137444
11Brentford30111094239343
12Ipswich30134134341243
13Norwich30127113033-343
14Millwall30911103533238
15QPR3099123242-1036
16Nottm Forest30112173548-1335
17Sheff Wed30712113137-633
18Reading3088143339-632
19Birmingham3086162241-1930
20Bolton2978142746-1929
21Barnsley3069152944-1527
22Hull30511144047-726
23Sunderland30510153152-2125
24Burton3066182458-3424
