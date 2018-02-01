Friday's back pages

Friday's Sun
Friday's Sun features Riyad Mahrez's stand-off at Leicester
Friday's Mirror
The Mirror has more on Leicester refusing to deal with Karren Brady
Friday's Star
The Star leads on Italy's interest in Chelsea boss Antonio Conte
Friday's Daily Express
The Express includes David Silva's pleas for more protection from bad tackles
Friday's Guardian
The Guardian assesses the winners and losers of the transfer window

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired