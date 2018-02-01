Leo Fasan: Kilmarnock sign ex-Celtic goalkeeper until end of season

Fasan only played for Celtic's senior team in pre-season games

Kilmarnock have signed a second goalkeeper inside 24 hours after bringing in former Celtic player Leo Fasan.

The Italian, 24, has signed a deal until the end of the season after joining from League One club Bury.

Manager Steve Clarke had already brought in 19-year-old Jasko Keranovic on loan from West Brom on Wednesday.

Cammy Bell, meanwhile, left for Hibernian before the closure of the January transfer window.

Fasan has already spent time in Scotland - he was on the books at Celtic Park between 2014 and 2017 although did not make any first-team appearances.

He could be reunited with his old side as soon as Saturday when the two meet in Ayrshire in the Premiership.

