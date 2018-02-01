Nacional apologise after fans mock Chapecoense plane crash

Media playback is not supported on this device Chapecoense: The day football wept

Uruguayan side Nacional have criticised the "sick minds" of fans who mocked the plane crash which killed 19 players and staff of Brazilian club Chapecoense.

The clubs met in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, where some Nacional fans made gestures pointing to the tragedy which killed 71 people in 2016.

In a statement, Nacional apologised, adding the incident was "horrendous" and brought a "deep sense of shame".

The South American Football Confederation is now investigating.

Nacional said it would support the investigations and hoped "those responsible receive the most severe penalties".

"Unfortunately, many sick minds channel their irrationality to sporting scenarios", the statement read.

"National made great efforts, as in general the clubs of the continent, to avoid such episodes.

"On behalf of the National Football Club, we express to the President our deepest sympathy and deep sense of shame, we urge you to accept our deepest apologies".

Media playback is not supported on this device Chapecoense survivor saw crash in dream

Chapecoense's team had been due to play in the final of the Copa Sudamericana - against Colombian team Atletico Nacional - when their plane crashed on its approach to Medellin. in November 2016.

Atletico Nacional asked for Chapecoense to be awarded the cup, which was awarded to three surviving players when the team played their first game after the crash.

An investigation later found human error was the cause of the disaster, which led to Chapecoense recruiting 22 new players.