Brandon Hanlan: Bromley re-sign Charlton Athletic striker on loan

Brandon Hanlan's last appearance for parent club Charlton came in December 2016

Striker Brandon Hanlan has returned to Bromley on loan from Charlton until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in eight league appearances during a previous loan spell last season.

He made 20 appearances in all competitions earlier this season while on loan at Colchester, scoring two goals in League Two.

Goalkeeper Max Huxter, 22, has also rejoined Bromley having spent time at Cray and Burgess Hill Town.

