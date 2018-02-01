Reading: Tennai Watson signs new contract until summer 2021

Reading full-back Tennai Watson
Tennai Watson made his senior Reading debut in August 2016

Reading full-back Tennai Watson has signed a new contract with the Championship club until 2021.

The 20-year-old has not made a senior appearance this season due to injury.

"I look forward to seeing him make more progress once he returns to full fitness after his injury," Reading manager Jaap Stam said.

Watson made his first-team debut against Preston in the Championship in August 2016 and has made seven appearances in all competitions.

