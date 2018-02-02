BBC Sport - Mauricio Pochettino: Tottenham Hotspur manager talks Game of Thrones

'Football - then Game of Thrones!'

Mauricio Pochettino tells Nihal Arthanayake about his love for TV show Game of Thrones, and says which character he relates most closely to.

Listen to the interview on BBC Radio 5 live on Friday, 2 February from 19:00 GMT, and watch on Football Focus on BBC One on Saturday, 3 February from 12:00 GMT

Top videos

Video

'Football - then Game of Thrones!'

Video

'People became fans' - Christie's turnaround

Video

Backheels - taking the mickey or clever deception?

Video

Watch the two Premier League goals quicker than Eriksen's

Video

'What a way to win!' Watch the best tries from 2017 Six Nations

Video

Blind skier, 10, dreams of Paralympics

  • From the section News
Video

'We're all goofballs' - meet Nigeria's historic bobsleigh team

Video

Underdogs, Timberlake & Ajayi's party at the Super Bowl

Video

Gatland reflects on decade as Wales boss

Audio

Froome’s adverse drugs test won't be resolved for a year - Hutchinson

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children playing rugby.

Rugbytots Chichester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired