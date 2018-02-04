Spanish La Liga
Espanyol1Barcelona1

Espanyol 1-1 Barcelona

Lionel Messi
It was the first time this season that Lionel Messi did not start a league game for Barcelona

Gerard Pique scored a late equaliser as Barcelona drew at Espanyol to set a club record of 22 games unbeaten at the start of the La Liga season.

Philippe Coutinho hit the bar in the first half before Gerard Moreno's header gave city rivals Espanyol the lead midway through the second.

With only eight minutes left, defender Pique headed home substitute Lionel Messi's free-kick.

The draw extended Barcelona's lead at top of the table to 12 points.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid face Valencia at 20:45 (19:45 GMT), while fourth-placed Real Madrid, who drew 2-2 with Levante on Saturday, trail Barcelona by 19 points.

Pique, who was booed throughout by the home fans, angered them further by raising his finger to his lips to celebrate his equaliser.

Barcelona beat Espanyol to reach the Spanish Cup semi-finals last week, after which Pique described their rivals as "Espanyol de Cornella" in reference to the suburb where they play.

There was little drama early in heavy rain at the RCDE Stadium, where Espanyol have not beaten Barca in a league game, until Coutinho curled a shot from the edge of the box against the underside of the bar.

The hosts responded with Leo Baptistao dispossessing Andres Iniesta before firing straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and the Brazilian striker also headed over from a Marc Navarro cross.

Barcelona's Luis Suarez curled a free-kick narrowly over, although Espanyol thought they had scored in the first minute of the second half when the ball had gone out before Baptistao cut back for Esteban Granero to convert.

Messi came on in the 59th minute but seven minutes later Baptistao won the ball in midfield and Sergio Garcia whipped a superb right-wing cross into the box, where Moreno got behind Pique to head home his 12th goal of the season.

But from Messi's free-kick deep on the left wing, Pique scored to take Barca past the 21-game unbeaten run set by Pep Guardiola's side in 2009-10.

Line-ups

Espanyol

  • 13López
  • 2NavarroBooked at 70minsSubstituted forLópez Rodríguezat 76'minutes
  • 15López
  • 5Gomes PereiraBooked at 40mins
  • 3Martín
  • 10JuradoSubstituted forGarcíaat 61'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 25Darder
  • 4Sánchez
  • 23GraneroBooked at 85mins
  • 11BaptistaoSubstituted forSánchezat 86'minutes
  • 7MorenoBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 1López
  • 6Duarte
  • 8Sánchez
  • 9García
  • 14Melendo
  • 16López Rodríguez
  • 22Hermoso

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral SemedoSubstituted forSergiat 59'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 23UmtitiBooked at 52mins
  • 19DigneSubstituted forAlbaat 75'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 15Paulinho
  • 5BusquetsBooked at 29mins
  • 8Iniesta
  • 17AlcácerSubstituted forMessiat 59'minutes
  • 9L Suárez
  • 14Coutinho

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 6D Suárez
  • 10Messi
  • 13Cillessen
  • 18Alba
  • 20Sergi
  • 24Mina
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
23,287

Match Stats

Home TeamEspanyolAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Espanyol 1, Barcelona 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Espanyol 1, Barcelona 1.

Hand ball by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Foul by Paulinho (Barcelona).

Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Espanyol. Gerard Moreno tries a through ball, but Sergio García is caught offside.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Carlos Sánchez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).

Javi López (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergi Darder (Espanyol).

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Carlos Sánchez replaces Leo Baptistao.

Booking

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Esteban Granero (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gerard Moreno (Espanyol).

Goal!

Goal! Espanyol 1, Barcelona 1. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a set piece situation.

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sergio García (Espanyol).

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergio García.

Attempt blocked. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javi López.

Booking

Sergio García (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sergio García (Espanyol).

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javi López.

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Javi López replaces Marc Navarro.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Lucas Digne.

Foul by Lucas Digne (Barcelona).

Marc Navarro (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Marc Navarro (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Espanyol 1, Barcelona 0. Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio García with a cross.

Attempt missed. Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Naldo (Espanyol).

Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Sergio García replaces José Manuel Jurado.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 4th February 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona22184060114958
2Atl Madrid2113713292346
3Valencia21124542251740
4Real Madrid21116445212439
5Villarreal2211473326737
6Sevilla2210392834-633
7Eibar229583134-332
8Celta Vigo229493932731
9Girona228773029131
10Real Betis2293103745-830
11Getafe227872621529
12Leganés218582021-129
13Ath Bilbao226972424027
14Real Sociedad2275104140126
15Espanyol226791929-1025
16Alavés2271141932-1322
17Levante2231182032-1220
18Dep La Coruña2245132451-2717
19Las Palmas2142151650-3414
20Malaga2134141434-2013
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired