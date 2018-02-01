Micky Mellon: Tranmere Rovers boss says squad maturity explains good form

Micky Mellon has managed Tranmere Rovers since October 2016

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon says their recent good form is down to the fact that their squad have matured together.

Mellon's side have lost just once in their past 10 National League games and they are fifth in the table.

"If you went into the detail of the group, they have all been together now for a couple of seasons now," Mellon told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"In the summer we felt that we didn't have to make wholesale changes."

In a tight upper half of the league where only six points separate first and eighth place in the division, Tranmere are only five points behind leaders Macclesfield Town.

Mellon has strengthened his squad with the additions of midfielder Larnell Cole, winger Josh Ginnelly and goalkeeper Rhys Taylor in January.

Tranmere's only defeat of late was their 5-2 hammering by AFC Fylde on New Year's Day.

Mellon, whose side lost to Forest Green in last season's promotion final at Wembley, continued: "We have an agreed set of principles and how we want to play. The players know as well. It's a bit like an engine.

"Maturity has come from the group being together for a couple of seasons now. They have gone through an awful lot together. They know how me and the coaching staff work so that seems to be coming together too."