BBC Sport - Tom Curry: Former Manchester United trainer remembered with plaque
Little-known Man Utd stalwart honoured
- From the section Man Utd
Former Manchester United trainer Tom Curry, who died in the Munich disaster in 1968, is being honoured with a commemorative plaque on the home he lived in.
Alison and Charlie Bell found out the little-known United trainer lived at their house and talk to BBC North West Tonight about his life in football.
