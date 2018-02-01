Jack Hendry: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says new defender can be 'top-class'

Brendan Rodgers believes Jack Hendry has the potential to become a great defender

Brendan Rodgers believes the potential of new signing Jack Hendry is "huge" and is tipping the centre-back to become a "top-class defender".

Dundee received a club record fee for Hendry from Celtic, who also signed goalkeeper Scott Bain on loan on the final day of the transfer window.

"At 22 years of age, he's 6ft 3in, he's super quick and a good one v one defender," Rodgers said of Hendry.

Rodgers added that he got "everything he asked for" in the January window.

Celtic also recruited Chelsea midfielder Charly Musonda on an 18-month loan, centre-back Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig for £1m, and paid St Mirren £300,00 for winger Lewis Morgan before loaning him back to the Championship leaders.

"Today I have to say a big thank you to Dermot Desmond, Peter Lawwell and the board at Celtic," said the Celtic manager. "January was going to be an important month for us and everything I asked for I was able to get."

Regarding his latest defensive recruit, Rodgers was impressed the first time he watched Hendry in action.

"I think his potential is huge," Rodgers said. "That's what I said to the board when I first saw him play, 'this is a player I think can be a big player'.

"When you come to Celtic you have to deal with expectation and pressure. If he can deal with all those things then you've got a Scottish centre-half who has all the attributes of a top-class footballer."

Musonda made his Celtic debut as a substitute in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Hearts at Celtic Park.

More to follow.